July 31: Nebraska reaches 26,000 COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – As of July 31 at 6:10 p.m., there were a total of 26,211 positive cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), that’s 445 new cases.

The total deaths related to the coronavirus rises to 332.

The DHHS reports that 19,172 people have recovered from the disease.

They also say that there are 152 active hospitalizations with 1,622 cumulative hospitalizations.

DHHS said that 275,544 people have been tested with 249,048 of them coming back negative.

Below is a listing of cases and deaths by county as reported by DHHS.