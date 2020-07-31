July 30: 4 new COVID-19 deaths as Nebraska cases near 26,000

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – As of July 30 at 7:00 p.m., there were a total of 25,766 positive cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), that’s 344 new cases.

The total deaths related to the coronavirus rises to 328.

The DHHS reports that 18,997 people have recovered from the disease.

They also say that there are 150 active hospitalizations with 1,610 cumulative hospitalizations.

DHHS said that 271,245 people have been tested with 245,190 of them coming back negative.

Below is a listing of cases and deaths by county as reported by DHHS.