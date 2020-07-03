July 3: Nebraska confirms 208 more cases of COVID-19, 2 new deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has confirmed 208 more cases of COVID-19 on Friday, brings the state’s total to 19,660.

Health officials reported two new virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 284.

DHHS reported 178 additional recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 14,200.

The state’s health department said that there are 1,365 total hospitalizations with 111 of them being active.

DHHS said that 187,808 people have been tested and 167,928 of them have come back negative.

Health officials said there are 1,645, or 42% of the hospital beds, 350, or 50% of the ICU beds, and 602, or 80% of the ventilators, available.

Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD) has a total of 169 people who have recovered from the virus.

The health department mentions that out of the 1,533 tests performed that 1,197 of them came back negative.

NNPHD has a total of 268 positive cases of the virus in its health district that serves Cedar, Dixon, Thurston, and Wayne counties.

Below are COVID-19 cases in the Siouxland counties in Nebraska as reported by DHHS and local health departments.

