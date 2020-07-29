July 29: Nebraska sees 3 new deaths, more than 25,000 positive coronavirus cases

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – As of July 29 at 6:20 p.m., there were a total of 25,422 positive cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), that’s 265 new cases.

The total deaths related to the coronavirus rise to 324.

The DHHS reports that 18,802 people have recovered from the disease.

They also say that there are 137 active hospitalizations with 1,610 cumulative hospitalizations.

DHHS said that 267,177 people have been tested with 241,471 of them coming back negative.

Below is a listing of cases and deaths by county as reported by DHHS.