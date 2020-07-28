July 28: Nebraska reaches more than 25,000 positive cases of coronavirus, 4 new deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – As of July 28 at 6:10 p.m., there were a total of 25,157 positive cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), that’s 258 new cases.

The total deaths related to the coronavirus rise to 321.

The DHHS reports that 18,702 people have recovered from the disease.

They also say that there are 122 active hospitalizations with 1,606 cumulative hospitalizations.

DHHS said that 264,313 people have been tested with 238,876 of them coming back negative.

Below is a listing of cases and deaths by county as reported by DHHS.