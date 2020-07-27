July 27: Nebraska sees nearly 300 new COVID-19 cases

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – As of July 27 at 6:10 p.m., there were a total of 24,899 positive cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), that’s 281 new cases.

The total deaths related to the coronavirus rise to 317.

The DHHS reports that 18,520 people have recovered from the disease.

They also say that there are 117 active hospitalizations with 1,587 cumulative hospitalizations.

DHHS said that 261,383 people have been tested with 236,204 of them coming back negative.

Below is a listing of cases and deaths by county as reported by DHHS.