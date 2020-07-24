July 24: More than 300 new positive coronavirus cases in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – As of July 24 at 6:05 p.m., there were a total of 24,174 positive cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), that’s 356 new cases.

The total deaths related to the coronavirus remain at 316.

The DHHS reports that 17,999 people have recovered from the disease.

They also say that there are 122 active hospitalizations with 1,548 cumulative hospitalizations.

DHHS said that 252,881 people have been tested with 228,431 of them coming back negative.

Below is a listing of cases and deaths by county as reported by DHHS.