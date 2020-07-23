July 23: Nebraska has more than 300 additional positive cases of coronavirus, 5 new deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – As of July 23 at 6:10 p.m., there were a total of 23,818 positive cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), that’s 332 new cases.

The total deaths related to the coronavirus rise to 316.

The DHHS reports that 17,745 people have recovered from the disease.

They also say that there are 126 active hospitalizations with 1,548 cumulative hospitalizations.

DHHS said that 249,344 people have been tested with 225,256 of them coming back negative.

Below is a listing of cases and deaths by county as reported by DHHS.