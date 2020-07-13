LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – There are now a total of 21,399 positive cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska.
According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), that’s 227 new cases as of Monday afternoon.
The total deaths related to the coronavirus rises to 288.
The DHHS reports that 16,025 people have recovered from the disease.
They also say that there are 101 active hospitalizations with 1,431 cumulative hospitalizations.
DHHS said that 216,481 people have been tested and 194,836 of them have come back negative.
Below are COVID-19 cases in Nebraska counties in Siouxland as reported by DHHS and local health departments.
- Dakota County: 1,819 confirmed, 39 deaths
- Madison County: 395 confirmed, 335 recovered, 4 deaths
- Thurston County: 180 confirmed
- Dixon County: 57 confirmed
- Cuming County: 39 confirmed, 35 recovered
- Wayne County: 34 confirmed
- Knox: 28 confirmed, 25 recovered
- Stanton County: 26 confirmed, 23 recovered
- Cedar County: 18 confirmed
- Burt County: 17 confirmed, 10 recovered
- Antelope County: 16 confirmed, 8 recovered, 1 death
- Pierce County: 12 confirmed, 7 recovered
- Holt County: 5 confirmed, 3 recovered
Latest Stories
- Some Siouxland businesses face a slower ride back to reopening
- Bishop Heelan baseball, softball decisions all about contact spreading
- July 13: Nebraska sees more than 200 new coronavirus cases, 3 new deaths
- Nebraska State Patrol seize 42 lbs of marijuana during I-80 traffic stop
- Iowans encouraged to participate in National Disability Voter Registration Week