July 13: Nebraska sees more than 200 new coronavirus cases, 3 new deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – There are now a total of 21,399 positive cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), that’s 227 new cases as of Monday afternoon.

The total deaths related to the coronavirus rises to 288.

The DHHS reports that 16,025 people have recovered from the disease.

They also say that there are 101 active hospitalizations with 1,431 cumulative hospitalizations.

DHHS said that 216,481 people have been tested and 194,836 of them have come back negative.

Below are COVID-19 cases in Nebraska counties in Siouxland as reported by DHHS and local health departments.

Dakota County: 1,819 confirmed, 39 deaths

Madison County: 395 confirmed, 335 recovered, 4 deaths

Thurston County: 180 confirmed

Dixon County: 57 confirmed

Cuming County: 39 confirmed, 35 recovered

Wayne County: 34 confirmed

Knox: 28 confirmed, 25 recovered

Stanton County: 26 confirmed, 23 recovered

Cedar County: 18 confirmed

Burt County: 17 confirmed, 10 recovered

Antelope County: 16 confirmed, 8 recovered, 1 death

Pierce County: 12 confirmed, 7 recovered

Holt County: 5 confirmed, 3 recovered

Photo Courtesy of Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD).

Latest Stories