July 13: Nebraska sees more than 200 new coronavirus cases, 3 new deaths

Nebraska News

by: KCAU STAFF

Posted: / Updated:

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – There are now a total of 21,399 positive cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), that’s 227 new cases as of Monday afternoon.

The total deaths related to the coronavirus rises to 288.

The DHHS reports that 16,025 people have recovered from the disease.

They also say that there are 101 active hospitalizations with 1,431 cumulative hospitalizations.

DHHS said that 216,481 people have been tested and 194,836 of them have come back negative.

Below are COVID-19 cases in Nebraska counties in Siouxland as reported by DHHS and local health departments.

Photo Courtesy of Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD).

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss