Judge tosses cases involving Omaha protesters

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A judge has dismissed cases against 25 people who were arrested and jailed for blocking traffic at a bridge during a summer racial injustice protest in Omaha.
The Omaha World-Herald reports that Douglas County Judge Marcena Hendrix ruled Wednesday that Omaha’s ordinance prohibiting the obstruction of a highway or street is “overly broad” and “clearly regulates protected speech.”
At issue was a demonstration on July 25 over the lack of charges against a white bar owner in the death of a 22-year-old Black man.
As part of the demonstration, protesters blocked the Farnam Street bridge. Police said the protesters had failed to obtain a permit.
