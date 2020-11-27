Judge tosses cases involving Omaha protesters

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A judge has dismissed cases against 25 people who were arrested and jailed for blocking traffic at a bridge during a summer racial injustice protest in Omaha.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that Douglas County Judge Marcena Hendrix ruled Wednesday that Omaha’s ordinance prohibiting the obstruction of a highway or street is “overly broad” and “clearly regulates protected speech.”

At issue was a demonstration on July 25 over the lack of charges against a white bar owner in the death of a 22-year-old Black man.

As part of the demonstration, protesters blocked the Farnam Street bridge. Police said the protesters had failed to obtain a permit.