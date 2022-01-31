LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A judge has upheld an arbitrator’s decision that sided with employees who complained after the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services changed the department’s dress code in 2019 to ban jeans and other casual clothes Monday through Thursday.

Members of the state’s public employees union filed a grievance challenging the change, saying some employees who performed the same work at the same location and on the same shift were allowed to wear jeans, while others were not.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that an arbitrator ordered the agency to revert to the previous dress code, saying HHS was imposing different standards on similarly situated employees.

The agency asked the courts to vacate that order, but a judge this week agreed with the arbitrator’s ruling.