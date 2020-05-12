Judge says corrections officials didn’t retaliate against inmate

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A judge has ruled that two former employees of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services did not retaliate against a prisoner who reported a sexual assault by a prison guard.

The Omaha World-Herald reports Judge Michael Coffey’s decision should end an eight-year legal battle that began when the prisoner was sexually assaulted at the Omaha Correctional Center.

The guard was convicted of sexual assault but the prisoner alleged in his lawsuit that a former warden and a former investigator retaliated against him for reporting the assault.

The judge ruled the inmate’s subsequently was placed in a segregated unit for his protection, not as punishment.