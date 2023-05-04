HARTINGTON, Neb. (KCAU) — A judge has ruled against a motion to dismiss charges for a woman charged with murder in connection to a quadruple homicide in Laurel, Nebraska.

Tuesday, District Court Judge Bryan Meismer denied Carrie Jones’, 44, plea in abatement asking for charges to be dismissed. In the order, Meismer stated that enough evidence was presented to support the three charges against Jones, especially as there is a low burden of proof at the current point of the court proceedings.

Carrie Jones is charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and accessory to a felony. She was arrested in connection to the Aug. 4, 2021, quadruple homicide in Laurel, of which her husband Jason Jones, 42, is accused of killing four people and then lighting the two homes on fire.

In February, Carrie Jones’ defense filed a plea in abatement, asking the court to dismiss all charges against Carrie Jones, arguing that the prosecution failed to establish probable cause by failing “to present any complete evidence that” Carrie Jones actually committed the crimes she’s accused of and that failing to present complete sworn testimony.

Investigators testified that Carrie Jones saw her husband leaving one of the victim’s residences, as well as got rid of the clothes he was wearing the night of the homicides after giving him first aid. Investigators also added a possible motive as to why Jason Jones killed Gene Twiford, saying Carrie Jones told them that Gene Twiford allegedly sexually harassed her.

Additionally, the Nebraska State Patrol stated that after her arrest in December 2022, they found evidence on phones of Carrie Jones playing a role prior to the August 4 murders.

Carrie Jones’s next court appearance is on the morning of May 22 for an arraignment and an entry of plea, unless she files a written plea ahead of time.