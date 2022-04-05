PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — A judge has ordered a mental health evaluation for a man who faces a possible death sentence after pleading guilty a month ago to killing two workers and wounded two others at a Nebraska fast-food restaurant.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the evaluation was ordered Monday for 24-year-old Roberto Silva Jr. after Silva’s attorney said he is concerned about Silva’s mental health and his ability to assist defense attorneys through the death penalty phase of the case.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Silva for the Nov. 21, 2020, shooting at a Sonic Drive-in restaurant in the Omaha suburb of Bellevue that killed 22-year-old Nathan Pastrana and 28-year-old Ryan Helbert and critically wounded two other workers.