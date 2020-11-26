LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska is creating the nation’s largest tribal national park on a forested bluff overlooking the Missouri River and a historic site of its people.
The tribe says the 444-acre park will allow it to tell the story of the Ioway people and provide a rustic getaway where people can hike, camp, and bird-watch.
The Omaha World-Herald reports that the Ioway Tribal National Park will overlook a historic trading village once used by the Ioway people to barter for buffalo hides and pipestones with other tribes. That site includes three burial mounds that date back 3,000 years.
Latest Stories
- Tweet on spare change generates big money for virus aid
- NSP troopers arrested Bellevue man after multi-state pursuit ends in Omaha
- Traveling abroad? The CDC now says you should get 3 coronavirus tests
- Iowa Tribe creates national park on Nebraska-Kansas border
- Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade takes flight in coronavirus times