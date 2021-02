Iowa official chosen as next director of Nebraska DOT

John Selmer. Photo courtesy of the Office of Governor Pete Ricketts.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts has chosen an Iowa state government official to serve as the next director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Ricketts has appointed John Selmer, director of the strategic performance division of the Iowa Department of Transportation.

Selmer, of Story City, Iowa, has served in his current job since 2012.

Selmer has served in the Iowa agency for 31 years in a variety of roles, including administrative jobs. He spent nearly a decade as a district engineer.

Ricketts says Selmer played a role in rebuilding Iowa’s roadways after the 2019 floods and knows how to overcome major challenges.

He says Selmer also has extensive experience in field operations and has excelled in central office leadership as well.