Iowa man leads NSP on multi-county chase

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – An Iowa man was arrested Saturday afternoon for leading Nebraska State Troopers on a multi-county high-speed chase.

According to the press release from the authorities, they were informed of an incident that occurred at a convenience store on Interstate 80 at exit 420. At mile marker 388 on I-80, a trooper spotted a Honda Crossover with no license plates that matched the reported car description.

The Honda, driven by, Zachary Cortimilia, 24, of Alburnett, Iowa, accelerated and would not stop for the trooper when he tried to perform a traffic stop. Cortimilia reached speeds of more than 100 mph as he fled the authorities.

At mile marker 348, another trooper used spike strips to successfully bring Cortimilia to a stop.

Cortimilia was arrested for willful reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. He is currently being held in the Seward County Jail.

