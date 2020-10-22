Iowa man latest charged in fatal shooting of Nebraska man

BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — A third man has been charged in the shooting death of a Bellevue teenager earlier this month.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that 21-year-old Rashaun Faison, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, was arrested Friday night and charged with first-degree murder in the Oct. 12 death of 17-year-old Kalani Zalopany.

On Monday, a Sarpy County judge ordered Fraison held without bond.

Two other people, 18-year-old David Snider of Bellevue and a 16-year-old male, are also charged in Zalopany’s death.

Zalopany was found with a gunshot wound at his mother’s home in Bellevue, just south of Omaha, and was declared dead at the scene.

