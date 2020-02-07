Iowa and Nebraska prepare for testing of coronavirus, continues to spread in the U.S.

DES MOINES, Iowa; OMAHA, Neb. (AP/CNN/KCAU) – More than 500 people have died from the Wuhan coronavirus across the globe and two Iowans are getting tested for the deadly virus.

The Iowa Department of Public Health is waiting for those results from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), but Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds assured the state Thursday there is no need for alarm at this time.

“I want to assure you that the risk to Iowa remains low but as with any kind of public health emergency we need to be prepared to respond should the global situation change,” said Gov. Reynolds.

The CDC began shipping coronavirus test kits to states on Wednesday. The tests can produce results in as little as four hours.

It will allow states to confirm their own cases of the coronavirus, rather than waiting for confirmation from the CDC.

Hundreds of American coronavirus evacuees have arrived in the United States, as another state confirms a new case of an infected person.

“This is the first time in more than 50 years the CDC has issued a quarantine order like this,” said Dr. Christopher Braden, CDC.

Hundreds of American evacuees fleeing the epicenter of the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak in China are under strict quarantine for 14 days at two California military bases.

“We are in a critical time period in the international spread of the virus and this action is necessary to try to prevent the spread here in the United States,” said Dr. Braden.

“Because these people lived in Wuhan, the epicenter of this outbreak, where there was intense and escalating community-wide spread of the novel virus, they’re classified as being high-risk of exposure,” said Dr. Henry Walke, CDC.

178 people are under evaluation at the Travis Air Force Base and about 170 more are being closely monitored at the Marine Corps Air Station in Miramar.

“They’ve been through a lot and we’re going to do everything possible to care for them,” said Dr. Walke.

A small child is among those now in isolation near San Francisco.

“There was one small child who had a fever on the flight and is being evaluated now at a nearby hospital. The parent who is accompanying the child will also be placed in appropriate isolation,” said Dr. Walke.

Now, Wisconsin confirms that they have the 12th case of Wuhan coronavirus in the United States.

“The patient did not require hospitalization. They are currently in home isolation and doing well,” said Dr. Nasia Safdar, University of Wisconsin Infectious Disease.

Two more flights bringing evacuees to Texas and Nebraska are expected later this week.

The flight to Nebraska will land at Eppley Airfield in Omaha in the next 24 to 36 hours.

The 70 people aboard the plane will be taken into quarantine when they land.

The Nebraska National Guard has prepared Camp Ashland to house those under quarantine.

They’re putting up temporary housing seen here to lodge those passengers during their 14-day quarantine.

The Emergency Management and Biopreparedness team from the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) will be on standby to treat those patients.

“One of the other things that we’ve done is connect with one of our partners who does the infectious disease transport for the state, and they will be based at Camp Ashland 24/7. So that will give us a quick response to be able to move anybody if needed,” said Dr. Shelly Schwedhelm, M.S.N., executive director, Emergency Management and Bioprepardness, Nebraska Medicine.

Doctors will be checking the temperatures of those quarantined twice a day and will take anyone showing symptoms to UNMC to be screened for the virus.