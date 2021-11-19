Investigators say Iowa man killed in crash north of Fremont

FREMONT, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Patrol said an Iowa man was killed in a crash north of Fremont.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 77 when a van rear-ended a semitrailer near the intersection of the highway and a county road.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the driver of the van, 32-year-old Anthony Branam, of Villisca, Iowa, died at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the semi was not injured. The crash closed a stretch of the highway for about three hours.