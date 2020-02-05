Live Now
Investigators say corrosion caused deadly 2016 Nebraska pipeline leak

TEKAMAH, Neb. (KCAU) – Federal investigators say corrosion caused a deadly leak in an anhydrous ammonia pipeline in 2016 in northeast Nebraska.

The National Transportation Safety Board says in a report released last week that a series of small fatigue cracks caused by corrosion merged to create the leak in the pipeline operated by Magellan Midstream Partners.

The leak killed Phillip Henning, 59, who drove into a toxic cloud created by the fertilizer, and 23 rural homes were evacuated north of Tekamah in October 2016.

Magellan announced plans last year to decommission the 1,100-mile anhydrous ammonia pipeline that runs from Texas to the upper Midwest.

