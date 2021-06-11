Investigation planned into death during Omaha police chase

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say the death of a man who fatally shot himself as he was being chased by officers in north Omaha will be investigated as an in-custody death.

Police say the shooting happened Thursday night when an officer tried to stop a car and the driver fled.

Police say a chase ensued until the car ran a stop sign and crashed into another vehicle, and the fleeing car’s driver jumped out holding a handgun and ran off.

Officers soon found the man hiding behind a house, and when confronted, the man shot himself and died at the scene.

Nebraska law requires a grand jury investigation any time someone dies in state or police custody or during an arrest.