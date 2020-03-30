Inmate punches 2 staffers in another assault at Nebraska state prison

The entrance of the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution in Tecumseh, Neb., is seen Tuesday, May 19, 2015. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

TECUMSEH, Neb. (AP) – An inmate has punched two staff members at the Tecumseh prison in southeast Nebraska, the second assault on staffers there in less than 10 days.

The prisons department says in a news release that the inmate erupted Saturday at the Tecumseh prison after refusing orders to stop violating housing unit rules.

He punched one of the staffers several times in the head and torso and assaulted another staffer before being restrained.

The names of those involved haven’t been released.

Authorities say two inmates injured four staff members during a March 21 melee in a cell at the Tecumseh prison.

