OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a Nebraska inmate who escaped from an Omaha prison by running out the front door.

A news release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says 20-year-old Kendall McNeese was being escorted by prison staff members from his cell in the Omaha Community Corrections Center when he broke away and ran out the prison’s front door.

Officials say he later disabled an electronic monitoring device he was wearing as part of the low-security prison’s programs that allow some inmates to work and attend school and religious services outside the prison.