Inmate dies at Nebraska prison, grand jury to investigate

Nebraska News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TECUMSEH, Neb. (AP) — An inmate has died at the state prison in Tecumseh, and a grand jury will be convened to investigate.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says in a news release that 47-year-old Todd Shade died at the prison on Sunday.

The cause of Shade’s death has not been determined, but prison officials say he was being treated for a long-term medical condition.

Shade was serving a 100-year sentence on two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child.

He began serving his sentence in 1995.

State law requires a grand jury investigation anytime someone dies in state custody.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss