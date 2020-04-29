Inmate assaults, injures two staff members at Nebraska State Penitentiary

FILE – This undated file photo shows the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln, Neb. A Nebraska prisons watchdog has issued a warning about “alarming” conditions driven by staffing shortages and record overtime at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln. Doug Koebernick, the inspector general for corrections, issued the report to lawmakers this week. Koebernick also identified contraband cell phones and the use of synthetic drugs as major security concerns.(AP Photo/Daniel Luedert,File)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – An inmate assaulted and seriously injured two staff members at the Nebraska State Penitentiary (NSP) in Lincoln on Tuesday morning.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) reports the incident started shortly after 9 a.m. on Tuesday in one of the penitentiary’s yards when multiple groups of men started fighting.

Officials said that staff members deployed chemical agents in order to break up the altercations.

Two of the inmates in the fight received minor injuries that appeared to be the result of homemade weapons and were treated by the NSP medical staff.

After the fight ended, the inmates were escorted back into NSP when one of them managed to slip out of his restraints and punch a nearby staff member in the head multiple times.

NSP reports the same inmate also assaulted another staff member who came to help the first staff member.

Both staff members were treated at a local hospital for their injuries.

Officials mention the two housing units remain on modified operations while the investigation continues to identify all of the inmates that were involved in the fights in the yard, as well as the assaults on the two staff members.

NDCS said the results of the investigation will be provided to the Lancaster County Attorney for the determination of criminal prosecution.

They also mention its disciplinary process will be utilized with sanctions including loss of good time that will be applied according to the rules and regulations.

Latest Stories