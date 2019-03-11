Ice jams might be blasted to prevent river flooding

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Officials say ice jams could be blasted with dynamite to prevent river flooding in eastern Nebraska.

The Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District in Omaha has arranged for a private contractor whose explosives experts would drop dynamite on jams from a helicopter. The deployment could occur as soon as Tuesday, if needed.

District general manager John Winkler says the rain and wind in the forecast will play a factor in whether an explosives crew can be flown over the rivers.

Winkler says people living along the rivers' edges should elevate their possessions and move valuable boats and vehicles out of harm's way.