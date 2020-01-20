Ice jam causing minor flooding in central Nebraska

Nebraska News
Posted: / Updated:

LOUP CITY, Neb. (AP) – Authorities say an ice jam is causing minor flooding near Loup City in central Nebraska’s Sherman County.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory that is scheduled to expire Tuesday afternoon.

The flooding is occurring in low-lying areas near the Nebraska Highway 10 bridge over the Middle Loup River south of Loup City and the Nebraska Highway 92 bridge just west of town.

The service says the flooding is expected to continue until the jam breaks up, which could take several days. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.