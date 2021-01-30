Ice jam blocks Platte River in central Nebraska; flooding reported

GIBBON, Neb. (AP) — Officials say an ice jam has blocked the north channel of the Platte River south of Gibbon.

David Carr with the Central Platte Natural Resources District tells the Grand Island Independent that the ice is causing a dam effect that has led to minor flooding of low-lying areas around the river.

Emergency management reported ice movement along the Platte and Loup Rivers near Columbus. Ice is expected to continue to push downstream on the Platte. Minor river rises are expected downstream through this evening and tonight. — NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) January 29, 2021

The ice jam follows a winter storm earlier this week that dropped nearly a foot of snow in some areas and sent temperatures into the single digits.

Temperatures are expected to rise above freezing this weekend, which could help break up the ice jam.

Ice jams can occur whenever the weather is cold enough, but typically form along Nebraska tributaries in January, February and March.