NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KCAU) — Interstate 80 between North Platte and Brady has been reopened after a hazardous materials spill on Thursday.

According to a release from the Nebraska State Patrol, at 2:30 p.m. two semis crashed near mile marker 187. One of the semis was hauling barrels of Hydroxylamine, and several of them fell into the median which caused them to leak.

The crash resulted in minor injuries for one of the drivers and the other was unharmed. Traffic was diverted as officials expected a long-term closure, according to the release.

Responders determined that there was no danger to any nearby populations, and The release states that the Nebraska Hazardous Incident Team was able to contain any leaks from the barrels.

The North Platte Fire Department, Maxwell Fire Department, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, and the Nebraska Department of Transportation also assisted in securing the scene.