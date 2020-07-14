Hy-Vee, Bellevue University launch tuition assistance program for employees, immediate family members

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Hy-Vee, Inc. announced on Tuesday that it’s partnering with Bellevue University in its new Hy-Vee Tuition Assistance Program.

The program is available for all of its employees and their immediate family members. The assistance will be available starting with the 2020 academic fall semester.

Hy-Vee said it will select 100 full- or regular-time employees through an application process to receive up to $10,500 in annual tuition assistance through the program.

The applicants must be enrolled as full-time students at Bellevue University and pursue a Hy-Vee approved degree of study, in order to receive the full amount.

All of the other Hy-Vee employees, including part-time employees, can receive up to $3,500 in annual tuition assistance when enrolled as a full-time student.

The employees’ immediate family members can also receive up to $2,500 in annual tuition assistance through the program when enrolled as a full-time student.

Hy-Vee employees and their family members can choose from Bellevue University’s over 50 Bachelor’s degrees and almost 30 Master’s degrees, all of them offered online with select in-person offering at the university’s campus in Bellevue.

“Our employees are our most valuable asset, and we are committed to investing in them and their future,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman, CEO and president. “Bellevue University’s online learning option is a natural fit for meeting the diverse needs of our employees and is just one more way we can help our employees achieve their educational goals.”

“We are honored to partner with Hy-Vee as they continue to invest in their workforce and in their employees’ future,” said Dr. Mary Hawkins, President of Bellevue University. “Hy-Vee’s new educational initiative demonstrates once again their commitment to their employees who, in turn, serve their customers. We look forward to supporting Hy-Vee employees as they pursue their academic goals at Bellevue University.”

In addition to the tuition assistance program, the company offers career development and educational opportunities for its employees.

The programs include Hy-Vee University, which encompasses a variety of retail training programs with mentors; retail certifications; internships; and more.

The company also hosts an annual Career Day for employees to explore future career paths with Hy-Vee.

