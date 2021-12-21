PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — Officials with the Nebraska Humane Society have removed hundreds of animals, including exotic birds, snakes, and others, from a home amid concerns they were neglected.

KETV-TV reports that more than 250 animals were taken from the home in Papillion on Monday, and hundreds more were removed Tuesday morning.

Humane Society officials said some of the removed animals were dead and others are in very poor condition. Steve Glandt of the Humane Society said the animals were living in filthy cages and some had apparently not been fed “for quite some time.”

A man lived in the home with the animals. So far, he has not been charged with a crime.