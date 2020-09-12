Hundreds gather to mourn slain Nebraska police officer

A Freedom Rider salutes the remains of police investigator Luis “Mario” Herrera during the funeral in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. Police investigator Luis “Mario” Herrera, a 23-year veteran of the Lincoln Police Department, died Sept. 7, 2020, nearly two weeks after he was shot while attempting to arrest a 17-year-old on an assault warrant. Herrera is the first Lincoln police officer killed in the line of duty since 1968, and the seventh in the city’s history. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Hundreds gathered along a processional route Saturday with flags waving to pay their respects to a slain Nebraska police officer.

The Lincoln Journal-Star reports that the procession for Luis “Mario” Herrera left shortly after 8:30 a.m. from a Lincoln funeral home with police motorcycles in the lead.

The procession arrived about 45 minutes later at Pinnacle Bank Arena, where officers from dozens of agencies were waiting.

After the funeral, a procession took Herrera to Calvary Cemetery, where a private burial was held.

Herrera, a 23-year veteran of the Lincoln Police Department, died on Monday, nearly two weeks after he was shot as he sought to serve an arrest warrant.