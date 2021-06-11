Human remains found in Nebraska lake

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska authorities are trying to identify human remains that were found near Pawnee Lake west of Lincoln.

Sheriff Terry Wagner says investigators found the remains Thursday in a wooded area on the southwest side of the lake. He says investigators could not immediately identify the age, sex or race of the body.

Wagner would not say why officers were in the area when the body was found, but it is being treated as a crime scene.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday. The sheriff says the body was partially covered but not buried.