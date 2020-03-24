How one nurse is making facemasks to help hospital workers

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (CNN/WOWT) – Sewers across Nebraska are stepping up to lend a hand to help protect hospital workers from the coronavirus.

Jenni Gallagher is a nurse practitioner from Plattsmouth, Nebraska, and she loves to sew in her spare time. She is now combining her two passions to help make facemasks for health care workers battling the coronavirus.

“Somebody was asking about needing masks,” Gallagher said. “Just little masks because everybody’s out, and I thought, ‘I’m not on the front lines. I’m not working in a hospital. I’m not in an emergency room, but I’m a nurse.’ And so my goal was to try to help.”

The masks made are reusable and washable. Gallagher said they’re pretty simple to make, taking less than ten minutes per mask.

“It’s just simple. You attach them, iron them, pleat them and run elastic through the sides. I found a Youtube video, and I’m following the directions,” Gallagher said.

Not only is she making the masks, but she’s also working to bring people together during this time of uncertainty. She created a Facebook group, “Nebraska’s Hands and Feet” so people in need of anything can reach out to people who can help them.

“I thought surely there’s something I can do to make this better and more streamlined. So, I did. I started a Facebook group, started inviting people trying to put people with needs together with people that are helpers and that’s how we got here.”

Gallagher is spreading a message of kindness during this challenging time, She’s hoping the movement will take off, saying just one person can really make a difference.