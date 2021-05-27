‘Historic’: Gov. Ricketts highlights accomplishments of 2021 Legislative Session

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts addressed the Nebraska Legislation on the final day of the 2021 regular session.

During his Sine Die address, he highlighted the results of the First Session of the 107th Legislature, including the budget passed by Senators which provides tax relief of over $1.8 billion to Nebraskans over the next two years.

“That’s historic, this is the greatest amount of tax relief any legislature has done in a quarter-century and potentially in the state of Nebraska,” Ricketts said.

The tax relief represents an average of 18.5% of Nebraska’s budget over the next two years.

Ricketts thanked Senators for making historic progress on the key priorities he set in January, including property tax relief, veterans tax relief, and broadband infrastructure. He also thanked Legislators for their work to assist state agencies as they responded to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Ricketts praised the Unicameral for controlling spending in the State’s next two-year budget. He also applauded Senators for taking action to pass legislation based on lessons learned from the pandemic, such as providing expedited reciprocity for many licensed healthcare professions.

Ricketts wrapped his speech up by remembering law enforcement ahead of Memorial Day weekend, including State Trooper Jerry Smith and Lincoln police officer Mario Herrera, who were both killed in the line of duty.