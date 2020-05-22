Henry Doorly Zoo sets reopening date

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) – Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium has set a date for reopening after Governor Pete Ricketts announced loosened Directed Health Measures (DHMs) that will soon take effect.

The zoo plans to open June 1, as 89 Nebraska counties enter Phase 2 of reopening.

The announcement is based on guidance given Thursday by Nebraska Governor Pete

Ricketts at his press conference, zoo officials said in a press release.

According to the press release, the zoo has been planning for its reopening for about a month and will share its reopening details, which include significant restrictions, on May 26.

“All of us at the Zoo are thrilled to welcome guests back as part of our mission,” Dennis Pate, president and CEO of Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, said.

The zoo has been closed since March 16 with a projected revenue loss estimated up to $26.1 million by the end of the year.

Two weeks ago, the zoo furloughed employees and eliminated positions following salary reductions and a hiring freeze.

