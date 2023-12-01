OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) — The Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium has announced that one of their giraffes has passed away.

Photo of Jawara, courtesy Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium

The giraffe, 15-year-old Jawara, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday morning, the zoo said.

“The animal care teams and our entire zoo community are mourning the sudden loss of the patriarch of our giraffe herd,” said Ryan Sears, the Zoo’s curator of large mammals. “Jawara was an excellent ambassador for his species and to the millions of guests who visited him during his time at our Zoo. His loss will be felt much farther than here at home.”

Jawara came to the zoo when he was two years old back in 2010. Since then, he has sired six calves, three of which can still be found at the Henry Doorly Zoo. These calves are Arthur, Lolo, and the nine-month-old giraffe Hope that KCAU 9 reported on earlier this year.

The zoo said that Jawara also contributed to the National Giraffe Plasma Bank which helped save the lives of giraffes around the U.S.

“Our dedicated hoofstock and veterinary teams worked extensively with Jawara to train him for voluntary blood collections, something only a handful of giraffe in the country will allow,” said Jason Herrick, vice president of conservation and animal health. “His samples made up a significant portion of the Giraffe Plasma Bank, which has become a critical resource for giraffe receiving veterinary care.”

The zoo said that Jawara’s plasma donations have saved the lives of two calves, one of which was Hope.

“It feels very fitting and as if it was meant to be,” said Josh Shandera, senior hoofstock keeper and one of Jawara’s caretakers. “He showed us that our ability to build a relationship founded in trust can lead to amazing educational and conservation opportunities. Whether it was him allowing us to trim his hooves, collect voluntary plasma donations or simply interacting with guests, he always knew how to put his best ‘hoof’ forward.”

The zoo said that while they’ll greatly miss Jawara, they find comfort in knowing that his legacy will be carried on through Hope and her siblings.