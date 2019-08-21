White rhino euthanized at Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium after surgery complications

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) — Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium euthanized one of their white rhinos after discovering a problem during surgery.

The 21-year-old white rhino Marina was being treated for symptoms similar to colic. When she didn’t respond to treatment, officials decided to perform surgery, according to officials at the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium.

During surgery, the surgeons found the 4,000-pound rhino had an inoperable colonic obstruction. It was at that time, the zoo’s staff decided to humanely euthanize Marina.

Marina came to Omaha in 1999 and lived in the African Grasslands habitat. With her death, the zoo now has one male and one female white rhino.

White rhinos are listed as near threatened by the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List.