Health officials say China evacuees to be quarantined in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP/KCAU) – Officials say American evacuees from the growing coronavirus outbreak in China will be flying into Omaha as soon as Thursday and be quarantined at a nearby Nebraska National Guard training base.

One or more planes will be landing at Eppley Airfield and park at a remote spot.

There will be 70 people coming off the airplanes that are possibly exposed to the Wuhan coronavirus.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced that they will have a team on sire to take the passengers into quarantine as soon as they land. The quarantine will last for 14 days.

A Nebraska Medicine news release says the passengers won’t go inside the terminal and will be taken to Camp Ashland, which sits about 32 miles southwest of the airport.

Nebraska National Guard officials have been preparing to house evacuees in three buildings with 85 hotel-style rooms at the camp.

There have been more than 24,000 cases of the coronavirus reported since the outbreak began and more than 500 deaths.

In the United States, there are only 11 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.