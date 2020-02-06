Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Health officials say China evacuees to be quarantined in Omaha

Nebraska News

by: , KCAU Staff

Posted: / Updated:

OMAHA, Neb. (AP/KCAU) – Officials say American evacuees from the growing coronavirus outbreak in China will be flying into Omaha as soon as Thursday and be quarantined at a nearby Nebraska National Guard training base.

One or more planes will be landing at Eppley Airfield and park at a remote spot.

There will be 70 people coming off the airplanes that are possibly exposed to the Wuhan coronavirus.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced that they will have a team on sire to take the passengers into quarantine as soon as they land. The quarantine will last for 14 days.

A Nebraska Medicine news release says the passengers won’t go inside the terminal and will be taken to Camp Ashland, which sits about 32 miles southwest of the airport.

Nebraska National Guard officials have been preparing to house evacuees in three buildings with 85 hotel-style rooms at the camp. 

There have been more than 24,000 cases of the coronavirus reported since the outbreak began and more than 500 deaths.

In the United States, there are only 11 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.