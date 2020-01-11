Health officials in Omaha confirm 2 pediatric flu deaths

Nebraska News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Health officials in Omaha have confirmed that two children have died of complications from influenza this flu season.

The Douglas County Health Department said Friday in a news release that both deaths were in people under 18. The department says it is prohibited by privacy laws from identifying the two children who died and would not give their exact ages or where they lived in Douglas County.

The pediatric deaths follow the department’s report earlier this week that two adult flu-related adult deaths in people over 65 years have been reported in Douglas County.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories