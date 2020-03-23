Health officials announce two additional cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) announced two additional positive cases of the coronavirus on Sunday night.

The first new case is a woman in her 40s from Dawson County who recently traveled.

Her case is unrelated to the cases that were identified in Buffalo County.

She has minor symptoms and is currently self-isolating at home.

The second new case is from Douglas County that’s also a travel-related case.

DHHS said as of Sunday night, there are 50 positive cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska.

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with someone who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

Wash their hands often

Avoid close contact

Stay home if sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Below are various health organizations with information on COVID-19.