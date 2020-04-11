Health officials announce 52 new cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska, bringing state total to 700

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has announced 52 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 700.

Health officials said that there are 17 deaths in Nebraska from the virus.

DHHS said out the 10,007 tests performed that 9,285 have come back negative.

Wayne County is reporting its first case of COVID-19.

Here’s the list of Nebraska counties in Siouxland that have at least one positive case of COVID-19:

Madison: 6

Cuming: 2

Knox: 2

Antelope: 1

Burt: 1

Pierce: 1

Stanton: 1

Wayne: 1

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with someone who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

Wash their hands often

Avoid close contact

Stay home if sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

