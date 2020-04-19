Health officials announce 187 more cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska, Thurston County confirms first case of the virus

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) confirmed 187 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 1,474.

Thurston County has announced its first case of the coronavirus.

Stanton County has confirmed its second case of COVID-19.

Madison County is reporting one new case of the virus, raising the county total to nine.

Dakota County reported 32 additional cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

Health officials said the state’s death toll for the virus is still at 28.

DHHS mentions that 15,756 people have been tested for COVID-19 and 14,206 came back negative.

Nebraska health officials are releasing the number of those that have recovered from the virus.

For the full list of counties in the state that are in Siouxland, see below.

Dakota: 66

Madison: 9

Cuming: 2

Knox: 2

Stanton: 2

Antelope: 1

Burt: 1

Pierce: 1

Thurston: 1

Wayne: 1

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with someone who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

Wash their hands often

Avoid close contact

Stay home if sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

