Health officials announce 174 additional cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska, along with five more deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services announced 174 additional cases of COVID-19, brings the total to 1,648.

Dixon County confirmed its first case of the virus.

Dakota County announced three more cases of COVID-19 which brings the county total to 69.

Health officials said that five more people have died from the virus, raising the death toll to 33.

DHHS mentions 16,478 people have been tested for the virus and 14,724 of those tests came back negative.

Health officials are not releasing the number of people that have recovered from the virus.

Here’s the full list of counties in Nebraska that are in Siouxland with at least one positive case of COVID-19:

Dakota: 69

Madison: 11

Cuming: 2

Knox: 2

Stanton: 2

Antelope: 1

Burt: 1

Dixon: 1

Pierce: 1

Wayne: 1

…

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with someone who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

Wash their hands often

Avoid close contact

Stay home if sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Below are various health organizations with information on COVID-19.