Health officials announce 149 more cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska, along with four more deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has announced 149 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 1,287.

Health officials also confirmed four more deaths in the state, raising the total to 28.

Madison County is reporting one new case of the virus.

DHHS said that 14,652 were tested for the virus and 13,288 of them came back negative.

Health officials are not releasing the number of people that have recovered from the virus.

Here’s the full list of counties in Nebraska that are in the Siouxland area:

Dakota: 34

Madison: 8

Cuming: 2

Knox: 2

Antelope: 1

Burt: 1

Pierce: 1

Stanton: 1

Wayne: 1

The state’s health department map is only showing that Dakota County has 28 cases instead of 34.

…

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with someone who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

Wash their hands often

Avoid close contact

Stay home if sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Below are various health organizations with information on COVID-19.