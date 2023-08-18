LINCOLN, Neb (KCAU) — Nebraska has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms, also known as toxic blue-green algae at Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County.



According to the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, samples were taken this week at the Willow Creek Reservoir measured above the threshold of 8 parts per billion of total microcystin, which is a toxin released by certain strains of blue-green algae.

Due to the health alert being issued the state of Nebraska has posted signs advising the public to use caution and designated swimming beaches are closed. Recreation boating and fishing are permitted, but the public is advised to use caution and avoid exposure to the water, especially if it could lead to swallowing the water.

Weekly sampling has been conducted at 5 public lake sites since the first week of May. Lakes will continue to be monitored weekly through the end of September.

Swanson Reservoir in Hitchcock County, Glen Cunningham Lake in Douglas Couty, and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County have all been removed from the health alerts.

Sampling results for HAB and bacteria will be updated every Friday and posted on NDEE’s website.