Health 101: How Siouxlanders can apply for free Medicaid in Nebraska

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — While some people might worry about affording healthcare, Nebraska officials are trying to help people apply for Medicaid.

Amy Groth is the financial counselor at Siouxland Community Health Center. She said although 51,000 Nebraskans have enrolled in Medicaid since the program expanded last year, more people need to take advantage of the free service.

“It would change lives so drastically because people don’t come to the doctor because they can’t afford,” Groth said. “They don’t take their medications that the doctors prescribe because they can’t afford and with this, this would give them the coverage not only that they need but that they deserve.”

Medicaid was previously unavailable to Nebraskans between the ages of 19 to 64. The program covers services such as hospital visits and prescription drugs.

South Sioux City resident Jose Villalpando said people need healthcare regardless of age.

“Honestly, I think that’s going to help people a lot really because even if they’re young, there’s people who are like, sick, like they don’t have enough money to cover all their medications and stuff and then with people like, older people, especially them,” Villalpando said.

Applicants must earn less than $17,000 a year to qualify and although there’s the possibility of getting rejected, Villalpando said its worth a try to apply because living without health coverage is dangerous.

“There’s a bigger risk you could like, I hate to say it but there’s like a bigger risk you could die from like, whatever you’re going through,” Villalpando said, “So that’s what sucks about it.”

Click here to apply for Medicaid and view the requirements.

