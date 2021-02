Head of Omaha Steaks mail-order food business dies at age 63

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The head of the Omaha Steaks mail-order food business has died.



Bruce Simon, who was part of the fifth generation of family owners of the company, died Wednesday at age 63.

The company said its chairman and CEO died of natural causes.

Simon helped lead the company since 1994 when he became president of the company known for shipping high-quality beef and gourmet food.

The company employs more than 1,500 people and has 48 retail stores in 20 states.

Simon’s cousin, Todd Simon, will become chairman and CEO of Omaha Steaks.

Nate Rempe will remain president and chief operating officer.