Hawaii search still on for missing Nebraska hiker

WAIMEA, Hawaii (AP) — An aerial search for a Nebraska man missing in Hawaii has been suspended but volunteers plan to continue searching for him on the ground.

Samuel Joseph Martinez was studying microbiology at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln before he flew to the Hawaiian island of Kauai on May 12.

His family filed a missing person’s report with Lincoln Police after he missed his May 25 flight home.

Police say investigators tracked cell phone pings from his cell phone on May 12 near Waimea Canyon Drive Road.

The ground search was set to resume Tuesday.